Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station - Registration opens to make a representation

The application, submitted by Horizon Nuclear Power for a proposed nuclear power station to be located adjacent to the existing power station at Wylfa A, on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales was accepted by The Planning Inspectorate for examination on 28 June 2018.

The generating station would have an electrical output of approximately 3,100 megawatts (MW), provided by two Advanced Boiling Water Reactors. If development consent is granted, construction would take approximately seven years, with operation likely to commence around 2027. Further information about the project can be found in the development consent application documents which are available on the Planning Inspectorate’s website.

The public and those interested in the proposal can register with the Planning Inspectorate until midnight on 13 August 2018.

People can register easily online.

Alternatively, they may call The Planning Inspectorate’s helpline: 0303 444 5000 for a printed registration form, which must be completed and returned by 13 August 2018.

Sarah Richards, Chief Executive of The Planning Inspectorate said. “This is an opportunity for people to play a part in the planning process and influence the outcome. We encourage people to get involved by registering as an interested party. By doing so, people will be able to participate fully in the examination of this proposal”.

Those who register will be entitled to provide evidence in writing to support their representation, to attend the Preliminary Meeting, to request an open floor hearing and to speak at other hearings where appropriate.

A copy of the application together with further information about the proposal and how to register to make a relevant representation is available on The Planning Inspectorate website.

More information on this application, including details of the developer’s website, is available in National Infrastructure’s Programme of Projects. Visit: the Projects page.

Notes to editors:

The Planning Inspectorate is an agency of the Ministry for Housing, communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and operates within the policy framework prescribed in the Planning Act 2008, secondary legislation and the National Policy Statements.

The process in a snapshot

There are six key stages within the process. The summary below provides examples of when and how people have an opportunity to provide evidence to the Planning Inspectorate.

Pre-application

Key activities:

Project development / developer’s pre-application consultation and publicity.

Environmental impact assessment preparation and scoping, where required.

Public involvement:

Have their say on the proposal to the developer through their pre application consultation

Acceptance by the Planning Inspectorate on behalf of the Secretary of State

Key activities:

The Secretary of State has 28 days from the day after receipt to decide whether or not an application should be accepted for examination

Public involvement:

Details will be posted at the Planning Inspectorate’s website on how to register as an interested party – if an application has been accepted for examination and publicised by the developer.

Opportunity to legally challenge a decision not to accept an application.

Pre-examination

Key activities:

Single Inspector or a Panel of Inspectors appointed.

Preliminary Meeting called and held.

Procedure and timetable set for examination.

Public involvement:

Register to say what you agree or disagree with in the application

Submit your representation

View application documents submitted by the developer on the Planning Inspectorate website

Attend the Preliminary Meeting

Say how the examination should be conducted.

Examination

Key activities:

A maximum of six months to carry out the examination

Public involvement:

Submit more detailed comments in writing

Comment on what other people have said

Request and attend an open-floor hearing

If being held, request to speak at open-floor and / or issue specific hearing(s)

Comment on the local authority’s Local Impact Report - detailing the impact of the scheme on the local area.

Decision

Key activities:

A maximum of three months for Planning Inspectorate to issue a recommendation to the relevant Secretary of State, with a statement of reasons.

The relevant Secretary of State then has a further three months from receiving the recommendation in which to issue the decision.

Post decision

Key activities:

Six weeks for any legal challenge.

Public involvement: Opportunity to challenge.