Inside the Foreign Office: BBC series 2018

BBC Television has made a 3-part documentary series about the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

The BBC filmed our staff in London and around the world from summer 2017 to summer 2018, following our work to protect British people, promote UK prosperity and influence overseas.

The first episode is called Keeping power and influence. Watch it on BBC2 at 9pm on Thursday 15 November.

This page will provide links to find out more about the themes and the people featured in the series. We will update it regularly over the next few weeks.

Find out more about the Foreign Office