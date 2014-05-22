Collection
Ministry of Defence Police
The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) provide a range of specialist policing capabilities at various sensitive defence sites across the UK.
The MDP is a statutory force established by the Ministry of Defence Police Act 1987, which authorises the Secretary of State for Defence to establish a police force led by a Chief Constable.
How to join the MDP
Entry requirements:
- minimum age 18
- good health and physically fit
- prepared to work at any UK location
- have lived in the UK for the last 5 years (excluding overseas service in the armed services)
- must be willing to undergo security clearance up to the required level
- willing to carry firearms
- must hold a current UK manual driving licence
You can get detailed information and download an application form from the MDP recruitment website www.mod.police.uk.
Policing plan
Ministry of Defence Police: policing plan 2016 to 2017
- Corporate report
Ministry of Defence Police: policing plan 2015 to 2016
- Corporate report
MOD policing plan financial year 2014 to 2015
- Corporate report
Policy and guidance
Ministry of Defence Police: governance and accountablity
- Guidance
Ministry of Defence Police: information charter
- Guidance
The MOD Police (Performance) Regulations 2012
- Closed consultation
Ministry of Defence Police: senior officers' complaints policy
- Guidance
Ministry of Defence Police: jurisdiction
- Guidance
Ministry of Defence Police: specialist units
- Guidance
Misconduct hearings
Talk Through magazine
Talk Through magazine
- Promotional material
