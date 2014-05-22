  1. Home

Ministry of Defence
22 May 2014
12 June 2017

The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) provide a range of specialist policing capabilities at various sensitive defence sites across the UK.

The MDP is a statutory force established by the Ministry of Defence Police Act 1987, which authorises the Secretary of State for Defence to establish a police force led by a Chief Constable.

How to join the MDP

Entry requirements:

  • minimum age 18
  • good health and physically fit
  • prepared to work at any UK location
  • have lived in the UK for the last 5 years (excluding overseas service in the armed services)
  • must be willing to undergo security clearance up to the required level
  • willing to carry firearms
  • must hold a current UK manual driving licence

You can get detailed information and download an application form from the MDP recruitment website www.mod.police.uk.

  1. Ministry of Defence Police: policing plan 2016 to 2017

    • Corporate report

  2. Ministry of Defence Police: policing plan 2015 to 2016

    • Corporate report

  3. MOD policing plan financial year 2014 to 2015

    • Corporate report

  1. Ministry of Defence Police: governance and accountablity

    • Guidance

  2. Ministry of Defence Police: information charter

    • Guidance

  3. The MOD Police (Performance) Regulations 2012

    • Closed consultation

  4. Ministry of Defence Police: senior officers' complaints policy

    • Guidance

  5. Ministry of Defence Police: jurisdiction

    • Guidance

  6. Ministry of Defence Police: specialist units

    • Guidance

  1. Ministry of Defence Police: misconduct hearings

    • Guidance

  1. Talk Through magazine

    • Promotional material
