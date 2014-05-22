The MDP is a statutory force established by the Ministry of Defence Police Act 1987, which authorises the Secretary of State for Defence to establish a police force led by a Chief Constable.

Entry requirements:

minimum age 18

good health and physically fit

prepared to work at any UK location

have lived in the UK for the last 5 years (excluding overseas service in the armed services)

must be willing to undergo security clearance up to the required level

willing to carry firearms

must hold a current UK manual driving licence