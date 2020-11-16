Ministry of Defence Police (Conduct, Performance and Appeals Tribunals) Regulations 2020
This legislation covers the Ministry of Defence Police conduct, performance and appeals tribunals process, as of 2020.
Documents
Details
The Secretary of State has made the following Regulations in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 3A, 4(1) to (4) and (6) and 4A of the Ministry of Defence Police Act 1987(a).
These regulations may be cited as the Ministry of Defence Police (Conduct, Performance and Appeals Tribunals) Regulations 2020 and came into force on 2nd November 2020.
Published 16 November 2020