Guidance
Ministry of Defence Police: senior officers' complaints policy
Policy on how the MOD Police Committee deals with complaints against a senior officer of the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP).
Documents
Details
This policy explains how the MInistry of Defence Police Committee (MODPC) deals with any complaints that may be made by members of the public against a senior officer (ACPO Rank) of the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP).
Related information
Last updated 3 March 2020 + show all updates
-
Added MOD Police Committee policy for complaints against a senior Ministry of Defence Police officer (Updated 3 March 2020).
-
Updated complaints policy document to latest edition.
-
Added updated complaints policy document.
-
First published.