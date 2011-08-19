Guidance

Ministry of Defence Police: senior officers' complaints policy

Policy on how the MOD Police Committee deals with complaints against a senior officer of the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP).

This policy explains how the MInistry of Defence Police Committee (MODPC) deals with any complaints that may be made by members of the public against a senior officer (ACPO Rank) of the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP).

