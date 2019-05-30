Guidance
Ministry of Defence Police statement of requirement
Ministry of Defence's departmental mandate and statement of requirement for the Ministry of Defence Police.
Documents
Details
This document establishes the strategic requirement for the MOD Police (MDP). It defines the specialist policing capabilities that are required to counter the main crime and security risks faced by the MOD. It provides context for the tasking and resourcing of MDP services and describes the governance framework that directs and assures the force.
Published 30 May 2019