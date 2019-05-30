Ministry of Defence Police statement of requirement

Guidance

Ministry of Defence's departmental mandate and statement of requirement for the Ministry of Defence Police.

Ministry of Defence

This document establishes the strategic requirement for the MOD Police (MDP). It defines the specialist policing capabilities that are required to counter the main crime and security risks faced by the MOD. It provides context for the tasking and resourcing of MDP services and describes the governance framework that directs and assures the force.

