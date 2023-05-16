Melanie Dales appointed Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Chief Constable

The MOD Chief Operating Officer, Nina Cope, has announced the appointment of Melanie Dales as MDP Chief Constable following an open selection process. Mel will lead the MOD’s unique, specialist police force responsible for protecting critical national infrastructure including military establishments.

Mel joined the MDP in February 2022 as Assistant Chief Constable for Nuclear and Marine, more recently serving as Deputy Chief Constable and Temporary Chief Constable following the retirement of Andy Adams in February. She brings a distinguished 30-year career in policing, including in Home Office Forces, and will be well-placed to drive the MDP forward during what is a significant period for Defence.

Mel will be the first woman to be appointed Chief Constable since the MDP was established in 1971.

Commenting on the appointment, Baroness Goldie (Minister of State in the House of Lords) said:

The Ministry of Defence Police carries out critical work in protecting Defence people and assets, so I am delighted Mel Dales has been appointed MDP Chief Constable, she brings with her a wealth of experience in UK policing.

Nina Cope (Chief Operating Officer) said:

Mel Dales is a highly experienced police officer, and I am thrilled to announce her appointment as Ministry of Defence Police Chief Constable. This is a significant and exciting moment for women in Defence and policing more widely as Mel becomes the first woman to be appointed Chief Constable in the history of the MDP. I look forward to continuing to work with her to lead and develop this crucial organisation of brilliant officers and civil servants.

Mel Dales said: