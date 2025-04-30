Corporate report

MDP Annual Business Plan and Corporate Plan 2025 to 2029

These plans detail Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) operational and organisational priorities and objectives.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
30 April 2025

Documents

MDP Corporate Plan 2025 to 2029

PDF, 1.46 MB, 7 pages

MDP Annual Business Plan

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/mdp-annual-business-plan-2020-and-corporate-plan-2020-to-2025

Details

The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Corporate Plan sets out the operational and organisational strategic objectives and priorities for the MDP from 2025 to 2029.

The MDP Annual Business Plan sets out the objectives for the Force, aligning with each of the strategic priorities from the Corporate Plan. The MDP Annual Business Plan 2022/23 remains extant.

