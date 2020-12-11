Corporate report

MDP annual business plan 2020 and corporate plan 2020 to 2025

These plans detail Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) operational and organisation priorities and objectives.

Ministry of Defence

MDP annual business plan 2020/21

MDP Corporate Plan 2020 to 2025

Details

The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Corporate Plan sets out the operational and organisational strategic objectives and priorities for the MDP from 2020 to 2025. The MDP Annual Business Plan sets out the objectives for the Force during 2020 to 2021, against each of the strategic priorities from the five-year Corporate Plan.

