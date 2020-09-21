Ministry of Defence Police Privacy Notice on collection of personal data for NHS Track and Trace and NHS Scotland Trace and Protect
Privacy Notice about how the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) may collect your personal data for COVID-19 track and trace processes.
Documents
Details
Details
Privacy notice about Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) collection of personal information from officers, non-uniformed civilian staff and visitors to the workplace for NHS Track and Trace and NHS Scotland Trace and Protect processes.
Published 21 September 2020