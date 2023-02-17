MDP Chief Constable retires on anniversary of 38 years in policing

Andy begun his policing career with Essex Police in 1985, where he stayed until 2009, rising to the rank of Chief Superintendent.

He transferred to Kent Police on promotion to Assistant Chief Constable, and in this role he led the 2012 Olympics operation, working alongside UK and European partners to maintain border security and safety of events in Kent and beyond.

Later in 2012, Andy joined Hertfordshire Constabulary as their Deputy Chief Constable. During his time with Herts, Andy held the national portfolio for public order events, leading on the security operations for a number of sporting events including the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay and 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Whilst with Herts, Andy was selected by the three chief constables of Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire to also lead one of the most significant and complex police collaboration projects in the country. This work involved developing new ways of working around a number of key police services to secure significant savings and efficiencies.

In 2015, after three decades of enjoying a distinguished career in policing, Andy was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Police Medal (QPM). Former Herts Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, described Andy’s commitment to Hertfordshire and the police service as ‘exemplary’ and said that every day ‘he pushed himself to give his best’.

Later that year, Andy joined the MDP as its Deputy Chief Constable. Within three years of joining Andy had overseen an ongoing programme of organisational reform and development, including the implementation of the new MDP Operational Policing Model, and MDP’s deployments following high profile terrorist threats under Operation Temperer.

In 2018, Andy was appointed Chief Constable of the MDP following the untimely death of his predecessor and friend, Alf Hitchcock. The operational, organisational and emotional challenges brought by Alf’s passing were felt deeply across the Force, the MOD and wider policing.

Andy said that supporting Alf’s family and celebrating his life at his Service funeral will remain ‘ingrained in his memory’, and describes the last five and a half years serving as his successor as a ‘highlight of his career’.

Andy has been at the helm during many significant events for the Force including its firearms training license suspension, fitness harmonisation to meet national standards, the longest sustained recruitment campaign which has seen over half the Force change with a mix of new recruits and experienced transferees, the relocation of its headquarters and training facilities, and the Force’s 50th anniversary which was celebrated in 2021.

He has also led the Force through many notable national events including the Covid pandemic, and where it has given support to wider policing during events such as COP21 and a State Funeral.

Reflecting on his MDP career, Andy said:

It has been my privilege to serve as the Chief Constable for the Ministry of Defence Police, but after seven and a half years in the Force and on the anniversary of my 38th year as a police officer in four great forces, it feels like the right time to pass on the baton to my successor. I joined policing to serve the public, and it has been my privilege to do that both within county-based communities but also with the very many colleagues who form the Defence community. Policing is a profession and a vocation, and I have been keen to meet the expectations those phrases embrace both in my own behaviours and through the organisation I have led. My MDP journey has been challenging at times but made enjoyable by the commitment and support of a wide range of colleagues, at every level, and it is to their credit that I leave a Force which is considerably different to the one I joined. During my time in policing I have worked with some amazing people, and I would like to thank all those who I have served alongside for their encouragement and support. This includes our partners in Defence, and of course my MDP family who I am going to miss very much. I am immensely proud to have served as a police officer and to have done so at the highest rank in policing. I am confident that my successor, and the very talented team I leave behind, will continue to make the MDP as good as it can be, and I wish them the very best. My final act will be to hand over the Force to Mel Dales who becomes our first female Chief.

Andy, who is married to Teresa and has three grown-up children, is looking forward to spending his retirement travelling with his wife and helping his children with the many and varied DIY projects they have planned for him.

The recruitment process for a new Chief Constable is underway, in the meantime Deputy Chief Constable Mel Dales will cover the role until Andy’s successor has been appointed.

Deputy Chief Constable Dales said:

Andy’s departure will be a very sad occasion for the Force and policing. He has achieved so much during his career, and he has been a great leader for the MDP. I will personally miss his guidance and support. It has been a pleasure working with Andy, and I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of all his colleagues, to wish him and his family the very best for the future.

MOD Policing Board Chair, Sir Brian Burridge said: