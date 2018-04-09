Pan-London launch of Project Servator

On Thursday 5 April 2018, the Metropolitan Police Service ( MPS ) hosted a formal launch event at the Tower of London to mark the London wide introduction of Project Servator. The Ministry of Defence Poilce ( MDP ) Whitehall Project Servator team attended the launch, which was followed by a joint Servator deployment with officers from the MPS and British Transport Police ( BTP ) in and around Parliament Square.

Project Servator is a policing tactic that is designed to deter, detect and disrupt all forms of criminal activity, including terrorism. Project Servator sees the deployment of specially trained highly visible and covert police officers, supported by other resources such as dogs, firearms officers, marine police units, plain clothes officers, vehicle checkpoints, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and CCTV.

Joint Project Servator deployment at Westminster. MOD Crown Copyright.

The MDP has had a fully trained Project Servator team operating from its Whitehall station since February 2018 and work in partnership with colleagues in the MPS and BTP on Servator deployments in and around the Whitehall area.

MDP Deputy Chief Constable (right) with colleagues from Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police. MOD Crown Copyright.

The MDP Deputy Chief Constable Peter Terry, who attended the MPS Servator launch event, said:

The Ministry of Defence Police is delighted to be working together with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service, British Transport Police and the City of London Police on the implementation of Project Servator in London. Our joint Servator deployments in and around Whitehall add an extra dimension to the existing security arrangements that are already in place and provide a highly visible and reassuring police presence for the public. The positive feedback we have received from our customers and the public testifies to the positive impact of Project Servator in providing reassurance and encouraging community engagement.