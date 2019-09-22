Healthcare for UK nationals living in Liechtenstein

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Liechtenstein. Sign up for email alerts

If you live in Liechtenstein or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Liechtenstein will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Liechtenstein depending on your circumstances.

You must have health insurance to live in Liechtenstein. There are around 10 insurers that offer state mandatory insurance.

Even with insurance, healthcare is not free. You usually need to pay part of the cost of the treatment that you receive.

There’s only one hospital in Liechtenstein in the capital city Vaduz. You usually need to get approval from the National Office of Health (Amt fur Gesundheit) to be treated there, except in emergencies.

The Liechtenstein government has arrangements with some hospitals in other countries such as Austria and Switzerland. Patients who need specialist treatment can be transferred there.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Liechtenstein healthcare system in one of these ways:

state mandatory health insurance

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with one of the insurance funds

The S1 certificate entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Liechtenstein citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Liechtenstein

You need to get a resident permit to live in Liechtenstein and you need to take out health insurance. There are 3 insurance providers:

Concordia

FKB (website in German)

SWICA

Your dependants need to register for health insurance individually.

You can also buy extra insurance, often called ‘extended compulsory health insurance’. This could cover you for additional costs such as dental care, or healthcare from a provider that is not contracted with the Office of Public Health.

If you live in Liechtenstein or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Liechtenstein will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Liechtenstein on the same basis as a Liechtenstein resident

still be entitled to a Liechtenstein EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

Once you have a residence permit, you can choose a health insurance provider to join.

Once you’ve registered, your insurance provider will give you a health insurance card (Versicherungskarte). Show this when you visit a doctor.

When choosing a GP (website in German), make sure they provide state-funded healthcare.

Go to the GP practice to register and bring your health insurance card.

How much you’ll pay

You’ll need to pay an annual cost (premium) for your insurance cover, as well as payments towards any healthcare you access (co-payments).

The insurance companies calculate their own premiums, but they’re usually about 300 to 320 Swiss francs per month.

There’s no premium to pay for children until they’re 16. Between the ages of 16 and 20 the premium is half price.

If you’re working, half of your premium will be covered by your employer.

Your co-payments depend on your age and other circumstances.

You do not need to pay co-payments if:

you’re under 21

you’re chronically ill

If you’re 21 to 64 you must pay the first 500 Swiss francs of any healthcare that year (this is your ‘excess’ or ‘deductible’). After that you pay 20% of your healthcare costs until you reach a maximum of 1,400 Swiss francs that year.

If you’re over 65, you pay the same excess and then 10% of any healthcare costs after this until you reach a maximum of 950 Swiss francs that year.

Usually healthcare providers send a bill directly to your insurance company, who will then work out how much you need to pay. If you have reached your maximum then the insurance company will pay.

All dental care in Liechtenstein is private and must be paid for in full.

If your UK employer has sent you to Liechtenstein temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 certificate to access Liechtenstein healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Liechtenstein before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 in Liechtenstein

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Liechtenstein and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 certificate, you must register it on the Liechtenstein system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Liechtenstein citizen.

How to get an S1

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 in Liechtenstein

You must register your S1 with the National Office of Health (Amt fur Gesundheit, website in German) and then join a health insurance provider.

When registering your S1 you may be asked for a copy of your S1 and some ID.

The address is:

Äulestrasse 51

9490 Vaduz



Once registered, you will be given a medical card. This will show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Liechtenstein citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Liechtenstein before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Liechtenstein using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Liechtenstein

If you’re in Liechtenstein on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Liechtenstein.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Liechtenstein. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.