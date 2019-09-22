Healthcare for UK nationals living in Hungary

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Hungary. Sign up for email alerts

This information is about living in Hungary.

If you live in Hungary or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Hungary will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Hungary depending on your circumstances.

The Hungarian state healthcare system is funded by the National Health Insurance Fund (Országos Egészségbiztosítási Pénztár (OEP)).

Most healthcare is free if you’re making social security contributions, but you may have to pay for some things, such as medicines and medical equipment.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Hungarian healthcare system in one of these ways:

paying social security contributions

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with the National Health Insurance Fund

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Hungarian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Hungary

Once you start making social security contributions, you’ll be automatically registered with the National Health Insurance Fund and entitled to state healthcare. Your dependants will also be entitled to state healthcare.

If you’re employed, your employer will arrange for you to pay social security contributions by taking them out of your salary before you’re paid.

If you’re self-employed, you need to register yourself at your local tax and customs office.

If you are not making social security contributions and you are not someone’s dependant, you need to take out private health insurance.

You need a GP to refer you before seeing a specialist or having a non-emergency hospital appointment.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Hungary on the same basis as a Hungarian resident

still be entitled to a Hungarian EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register for healthcare

Register as a resident.

Arrange to pay social security contributions. If you’re employed by a Hungarian employer, they’ll arrange this. If you’re self-employed, you need to go to your local tax and customs office.

Get a healthcare card called a ‘TAJ card’ from your regional governmental office (kormányablak).

Register with a GP in your district that has a contract with the National Health Insurance Fund. Bring your TAJ card.

You should carry your TAJ card with you and show it when you visit a doctor.

How much you’ll pay

Most healthcare is free if you’re making social security contributions and you’ve registered with a GP.

You need to show your TAJ card to show that you’re registered with the National Health Insurance Fund.

You usually need to pay part of the cost of medicines and medical appliances.

If your UK employer has sent you to Hungary temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Hungarian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Hungary before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Hungary

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Hungary and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it with the Hungarian National Health Insurance Fund.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Hungary on the same basis as a Hungarian citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Hungary

You must register your S1 form with the National Health Insurance Fund.

You also need to get a healthcare card called a TAJ card from your regional governmental office (kormányablak).

Register with a GP in your district that has a contract with the National Health Insurance Fund.

Your records will be updated to say that you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Hungarian citizen.

Show your TAJ card whenever you access healthcare services.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Hungary before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Hungary using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Hungary

If you’re in Hungary on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Hungary.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Hungary. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.