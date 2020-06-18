Guidance

DSA03 OME part 3: ranges

DSA03.OME part 3 brings together all the Defence Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) Safety Regulator (DOSR) document suites relating to ranges.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

Defence Code of Practice (DCOP) and guidance notes for ranges: volume 1 part 1

PDF, 509KB, 39 pages

Defence Code of Practice (DCOP) and guidance notes for ranges: volume 1 part 2

PDF, 1.02MB, 110 pages

Defence Code of Practice (DCOP) and guidance notes for ranges: volume 3 part 1

PDF, 770KB, 43 pages

Defence Code of Practice (DCOP) and guidance notes for ranges: volume 3 part 2

PDF, 665KB, 33 pages

Defence Code of Practice (DCOP) and guidance notes for ranges: volume 4

PDF, 166KB, 34 pages

The document covers the following:

  • the range safety management system to be used for the safe operation, maintenance and use of all Ministry if Defence ranges
  • the design and construction of standard and non-standard military small arms and infantry weapon systems ranges
  • the use of fixed wing aircraft and helicopter mounted weapon systems, and unmanned aircraft systems on ranges
  • the policy and principles for the planning and conduct of demolitions, disposals, explosive ordnance disposal and battle simulation activities

Also included are:

