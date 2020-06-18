DSA03 OME part 3: ranges
DSA03.OME part 3 brings together all the Defence Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) Safety Regulator (DOSR) document suites relating to ranges.
Documents
Details
The document covers the following:
- the range safety management system to be used for the safe operation, maintenance and use of all Ministry if Defence ranges
- the design and construction of standard and non-standard military small arms and infantry weapon systems ranges
- the use of fixed wing aircraft and helicopter mounted weapon systems, and unmanned aircraft systems on ranges
- the policy and principles for the planning and conduct of demolitions, disposals, explosive ordnance disposal and battle simulation activities
Also included are:
- Range Safety Policy Letters (RSPLs) which contain changes or clarification of range safety policy
- Range safety notices and Range advice notes
- Defence ranges safety (JSP 403 volume 2)
Related content
- DSA 01.1: Defence Policy for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection
- DSA 02.OME: Incorporating, Defence Ranges Regulations and Defence Major Accident Control Regulations (MACR)
- DSA03.OME Preliminary pages
- DSA03.OME part 1: OME Acquisition
- DSA03.OME. part 2: in-service and operational safety management of OME
- DSA03.OME part 4: MACR
- DSA03.OME part 5: military laser safety
Published 18 June 2020