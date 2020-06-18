DSA03 OME part 2: In-Service and Operational Safety Management of OME
DSA03.OME part 2 provides for the safe storage and processing of Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME).
Documents
Details
This document suite lays down the framework standards and guidance for the safe storage and processing of OME across defence.
