DSA03 OME part 2: In-Service and Operational Safety Management of OME

DSA03.OME part 2 provides for the safe storage and processing of Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME).

Published 18 June 2020
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

Chapter 1: introduction

Chapter 2: explosives legislation

Chapter 3: explosives safety

Chapter 4: classification of military explosives for storage and transport

Chapter 5: planning and siting of explosives facilities and alterations to existing facilities

Chapter 6: buildings associated with military explosives

Chapter 7: traverses

Chapter 8: safety standards for electrical installations and equipment in explosive facilities

Chapter 9: explosives licensing arrangements

Chapter 10: quantity distances and licensing criteria (section 1)

Chapter 10: quantity distances and other explosives licensing criteria for above ground storage (section 2)

Chapter 10: criteria for marshalling yards, transit and staging facilities (section 3)

Chapter 10: quantity distances and other licensing criteria for military explosives in naval or military ports (section 4)

Chapter 10: criteria for storage and loading/unloading of aircraft explosives help forward on airfields (section 5)

Chapter 10: quantity distances and other explosives licensing criteria for underground storage (section 6)

Chapter 10: quantity distances for mutually hazardous and other non-explosive buildings and facilities in relation to potential explosion sites (section 7)

Chapter 10: authorised quantities of explosives (section 8)

Chapter 10: criteria for disposal grounds co-located with explosive areas (section 9)

Chapter 10: criteria for military working dog training areas (section 10)

Chapter 11: storage of ordnance, munitions and explosives (OME) in support of operations

Chapter 12: control and management of explosives and associated facilities

Chapter 13: storage and handling explosives

Chapter 14: munitions packaging, marking and unit loads

Chapter 15: fire safety

Chapter 16: vehicles and mobile mechanical handling equipment in explosives facilities

Chapter 17: explosive facilities safety precautions

Chapter 18: works services, the control and the protection of contractors in explosives facilities

Chapter 19: explosives processing

Chapter 20: inspection of explosives facilities and explosives management safety

Chapter 21: Joint Service Munitions Control Register (JSMCR)

Chapter 22: safeguarding of explosives facilities

Chapter 23: monograms

Chapter 24: Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance (HERO)

Chapter 25: munitions incidents reporting and investigation

Chapter 26: naval bases and military ports

Chapter 27: free from explosives regulations

Chapter 28: storage and transport of depleted uranium ammunition

Chapter 29: storage regulations for cadet units holding SAA only

This document suite lays down the framework standards and guidance for the safe storage and processing of OME across defence.

Related content

Published 18 June 2020