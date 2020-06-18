DSA03.OME part 4: Major Accident Control Regulations (MACR)

MACR implements arrangements to achieve results at least as good as those achieved by non- MOD controlled sites which fall within scope of the Control of Major Accident Hazard Regulations 1999 ( COMAH ) as amended.

This document is to be used by all members of the armed forces, civilian employees and others, including contractors.

It does not replace legislative obligations and full reference is to be made to national and international regulation and legislation and where applicable host nation. COMAH is UK legislation made under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act (HSWA) 1974.

It has been developed in response to a European Union ( EU ) Directive (96/82/EC) as amended by EU Directive (2003/105/EC) under the terms of the European Communities Act 1972 and for technical legal reasons cannot be applied to the military forces or defence establishments of member states. However, the established policy of the Secretary of State for Defence, where specific exemption from legislation has been given, is that measures will be introduced in MOD to achieve as good as or better results than those demanded by statute.

MACR discharges that policy in the context of prevention of a Major Accident (MA) and the mitigation of consequences to human health and or the environment should one occur. The MACR Competent Authority (CA) is empowered by the second Permanent Under Secretary (PUS) to introduce and regulate MACR .

Related content