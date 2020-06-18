Guidance

DSA03.OME part 5: Military Laser Safety

DSA03.OME part 5: Military Laser Safety provides mandatory instructions on laser safety for the UK armed services and MOD establishments.

Published 18 June 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

Documents

DCOP and guidance notes for laser safety

PDF, 666KB, 23 pages

Details

DSA03.OME part 5: Military Laser Safety provides mandatory instructions in context of the conducting research and development, trials, procurement, training and maintenance involving the use of lasers within the UK and overseas.

Related content

Published 18 June 2020