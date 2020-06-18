DSA03.OME part 5: Military Laser Safety
DSA03.OME part 5: Military Laser Safety provides mandatory instructions on laser safety for the UK armed services and MOD establishments.
DSA03.OME part 5: Military Laser Safety provides mandatory instructions in context of the conducting research and development, trials, procurement, training and maintenance involving the use of lasers within the UK and overseas.
