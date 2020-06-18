DSA03 Defence Ordnance Munitions and Explosives (OME) preliminary pages

Guidance

DSA03.OME preliminary pages is an introduction to the whole DSA03.OME document set.

Published 18 June 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

The DSA03.OME includes details of how to request changes and provides lists of abbreviations, acronyms and terminology for OME.

