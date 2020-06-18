DSA03 Defence Ordnance Munitions and Explosives (OME) preliminary pages
DSA03.OME preliminary pages is an introduction to the whole DSA03.OME document set.
The DSA03.OME includes details of how to request changes and provides lists of abbreviations, acronyms and terminology for OME.
Related content
- DSA 01.1: Defence Policy for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection
- DSA 02.OME: Incorporating, Defence Ranges Regulations and Defence Major Accident Control Regulations (MACR)
- DSA03.OME part 1: OME Acquisition
- DSA03.OME. part 2: in-service and operational safety management of OME
- DSA03.OME. part 3: ranges
- DSA03.OME part 4: MACR
- DSA03.OME part 5: military laser safety
Published 18 June 2020