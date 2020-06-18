DSA03 OME: part 1 OME Acquisition
DSA 03 OME part 1 provides guidance to ensure that the risks associated with Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) are as low as reasonably practicable when in use, stored, moved, and disposed.
This document is a guide to explain the requirements needed to demonstrate that the inherent risks from Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) are either broadly acceptable or tolerable and as low as reasonably practicable for the Ministry of Defence (MOD), third parties and the environment. This document applies to all ordnance (weapons, delivery platforms), munitions (missiles, shells, pyrotechnics, mines, bullets, explosive charges) and explosives (propellants, energetic material).
This document is to be used by personnel responsible for OME employed by or contracted to the MOD, land, maritime, air and third parties.
