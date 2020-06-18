Guidance

DSA03 OME: part 1 OME Acquisition

DSA 03 OME part 1 provides guidance to ensure that the risks associated with Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) are as low as reasonably practicable when in use, stored, moved, and disposed.

Published 18 June 2020
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

Chapter 1: contents

PDF, 843KB, 41 pages

Chapter 2: process interface

PDF, 573KB, 22 pages

Chapter 3: safety environment management system

PDF, 497KB, 14 pages

Chapter 4: roles and responsibilities

PDF, 455KB, 15 pages

Chapter 5: competence

PDF, 430KB, 14 pages

Chapter 6: OME review and category

PDF, 433KB, 14 pages

Chapter 7: legislation compliance

PDF, 419KB, 13 pages

Chapter 8: risk management

PDF, 763KB, 23 pages

Chapter 9: safety and environment case development

PDF, 1.19MB, 68 pages

Chapter 10: clearance and certificates

PDF, 675KB, 37 pages

Chapter 11: insensitive munitions

PDF, 746KB, 37 pages

Chapter 12: safety performance and feedback

PDF, 362KB, 9 pages

Chapter 13: OME safety review panel (OSRP) process

PDF, 811KB, 38 pages

Chapter 14: audit

PDF, 379KB, 10 pages

This document is a guide to explain the requirements needed to demonstrate that the inherent risks from Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) are either broadly acceptable or tolerable and as low as reasonably practicable for the Ministry of Defence (MOD), third parties and the environment. This document applies to all ordnance (weapons, delivery platforms), munitions (missiles, shells, pyrotechnics, mines, bullets, explosive charges) and explosives (propellants, energetic material).

This document is to be used by personnel responsible for OME employed by or contracted to the MOD, land, maritime, air and third parties.

