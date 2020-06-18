DSA 02.OME: Defence Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) regulations
DSA 02.OME incorporates defence ranges regulations and Defence Major Accident Control Regulations (MACR).
Documents
Details
This regulatory publication applies to all personnel at all levels in the Ministry of Defence who have duties and responsibilities for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection (HS&EP) associated with activities involving Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) (including lasers), ranges and major accident control.
These regulations should be read with reference to DSA 01.1 Defence Policy for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection.