Defence Environmental Management System Framework (JSP 816)
JSP 816 sets out the mandatory requirements for the Defence Environmental Management System (EMS) framework within MOD.
Documents
Details
Part 1: directive
The Part 1 directive which provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with statute or policy mandated by Defence or on Defence by Central Government.
