Defence Environmental Management System Framework (JSP 816)

JSP 816 sets out the mandatory requirements for the Defence Environmental Management System (EMS) framework within MOD.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
23 February 2023

Part 1: directive

The Part 1 directive which provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with statute or policy mandated by Defence or on Defence by Central Government.

Published 23 February 2023