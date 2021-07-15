Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for the Overseas Territories 2020 to 2021

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Overseas Territories.

From:
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Department for Transport
Department of Health and Social Care, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Justice
Published
15 July 2021

Anguilla programme summary 2020 to 2021

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ascension Island programme summary 2020 to 2021

British Virgin Islands Territory programme summary 2020 to 2021

Overseas Territories Border Security programme summary 2020 to 2021

Overseas Territories COVID-19 programme summary 2020 to 2021

Overseas Territories Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change programme summary 2020 to 2021

Overseas Territories Governance programme summary 2020 to 2021

Overseas Territories Justice programme summary 2020 to 2021

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

The CSSF aims to publish information for all programmes. However, due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work, it is not possible to publish details of all programmes. The 2 main reasons why we may not be able to publish programme documents are:

  • to protect national security
  • for the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments

Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

The 2 largest CSSF delivery partners, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID) have merged to form the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). As these reviews look back to the achievements of the 2019 to 2020 reporting period, programmes still refer to the lead department at that time.

