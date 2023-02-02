Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN) 2023: joint statement
Ministers of the governments of the UK and Australia met in Portsmouth on 2 February 2023 for the annual Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN).
The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hosted the 2023 Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles in Portsmouth.
The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the UK and Australia’s modern and enduring partnership, which continues to adapt in the face of a rapidly changing world.
