Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN) 2023: joint statement

Ministers of the governments of the UK and Australia met in Portsmouth on 2 February 2023 for the annual Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN).

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Ministry of Defence, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, and The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
2 February 2023

The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hosted the 2023 Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles in Portsmouth.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the UK and Australia’s modern and enduring partnership, which continues to adapt in the face of a rapidly changing world.

Find out more about the 2023 AUKMIN summit.

