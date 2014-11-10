Collection
Military Aviation Authority training courses
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 10 November 2014
Last updated: 1 February 2017
Air safety training courses for the defence aviation community.
The Military Aviation Authority (MAA) provides courses for military, civil service, contracted civilian and foreign military students at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom.
Training contacts
For courses based at Shrivenham (FSOC, FSC, FLAC, DHASC and DAEMS) contact the MAA Centre of Air Safety Training on DSA-MAA-Courses@mod.uk
For the ASIC, PIC, AM(MF) and Symposiums please contact DSA-MAA-Courses@mod.uk
For courses based at Cranwell contact Human Factors Administration on +44 (0)1400 268190
military and MOD civil servants use the email address displayed on the relevant course page to apply for a course
contracted staff and overseas students who wish to attend an air safety course will need to apply through International Defence Training.
Operator air safety training
Please note the Duty Holders Air Safety Managers course has ceased.
Flying supervisors course (FSC)
-
Flying authorisers course (FLAC)
Flight safety officers course (FSOC)
-
Post crash management incident officers course (PCMIOC)
-
Duty holders air safety course (DHASC)
-
Accountable manager (military flying) AM(MF) course
-
Airworthiness and engineering air safety
Propulsion integrity course (PIC)
Aircraft structural integrity course (ASIC)
-
Defence aviation error management system (DAEMS)
DAEMS courses are also provided at military units within the UK by request.
Defence aviation occurrence investigator (OI) course
Defence aviation occurrence review group (ORG) course
-
MAA air safety risk assessment and management practitioners (MASRAMP) course
-
Local error management system coordinator (LEMSCo) course
-
Senior error management system coordinator (SEMSCo) course
-
Air safety data analysis (ASDA)
-
Air safety management system overview (ASMsO)
-
Introduction to the MAA air safety management performance matrix (IMAPM)
-
Defence aviation human factors
The Defence Aviation Human Factors Centre of Excellence provides human factors training at RAF Cranwell and offers the following courses:
Airworthiness for military aircraft
The course is run at multiple locations including Shrivenham and Cranfield University.
Military aerospace and airworthiness suite
The military aerospace and airworthiness suite (MAAS) provides masters (MSc) level courses.
Air display flying symposia
To promote Air Safety related advice, training and guidance within the Air Display environment.
Pre-season air display flying and training symposium
Post-season air display flying symposium
-
Course application forms
Military Aviation Authority (MAA) , human factors and Defence Aviation Error Management System (DAEMS) course application forms. Details of where to send completed forms to can be found in the individual application forms
Course date Information
Shrivenham, RAF Cranwell and DAEMS course dates.
MAA course date information
Document information
Published: 10 November 2014
Updated: 1 February 2017
- Details changed within the Training Contacts area
- Information on Defence aviation effective error management (EEM) course removed until new couse details are available.
- The PSIP course is currently suspended pending a training review.
- Air display flying symposia group has been added.
- The air safety assurance and assessment practitioner (ASAAP) course has been re-named the introduction to the MAA air safety management performance matrix (IMAPM).
- The DAEMS assurance practitioner (AP) course has been re-named the air safety assurance and assessment practitioner (ASAAP) course.
- MAA air safety risk assessment and management practitioners (MASRAMP) course has been added
- First published.