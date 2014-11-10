Operator air safety training

The Military Aviation Authority ( MAA ) provides courses for military, civil service, contracted civilian and foreign military students at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom.

For courses based at Shrivenham ( FSOC , FSC , FLAC , DHASC and DAEMS ) contact the MAA Centre of Air Safety Training on DSA- MAA -Courses@mod.uk

For the ASIC , PIC , AM(MF) and Symposiums please contact DSA- MAA -Courses@mod.uk

For courses based at Cranwell contact Human Factors Administration on +44 (0)1400 268190