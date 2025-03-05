CAA oversight of military registered aircraft (COMRA) course

Course Aim

This foundation level course will provide you with a greater understanding of the intent of RA 1165 and leaflet B-40 and develop your knowledge of the concepts and philosophies that are required to deliver more effective and efficient interfaces between military and civilian organisations, and ensure sufficient oversight and configuration control under the COMRA structure.

Areas of focus

air safety governance arrangements for civilian operated and military registered air systems

assurance of the air safety governance arrangements for civilian operated and military registered air systems

UK CAA oversight of military registered air systems

oversight of military registered air systems Improved appreciation of organisation and staff responsibilities

This course is a balanced mix of group discussions, whiteboard work and PowerPoint presentations. Managed syndicate exercises afford attendees the opportunity to practice the application and evaluation of new processes and techniques.

Applicability

This course is specifically designed to help anyone who is either establishing a continuing airworthiness management organisation ( CAMO ) or taking on a CAMO technical function, under COMRA structure. It is suitable for:

continuing airworthiness managers

CAMO technical specialists

technical specialists assurance staff

airworthiness review staff

Prerequisites

A basic understanding of the continuing airworthiness management environment. Familiarity with aircraft maintenance system principles is desirable but not essential.

Duration

2 days