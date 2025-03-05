CAA oversight of military registered aircraft (COMRA) course
This course will introduce and examine the MAA regulation RA 1165 and its relationship with the civil aviation publication 562 (leaflet B-40).
Course Aim
This foundation level course will provide you with a greater understanding of the intent of RA 1165 and leaflet B-40 and develop your knowledge of the concepts and philosophies that are required to deliver more effective and efficient interfaces between military and civilian organisations, and ensure sufficient oversight and configuration control under the COMRA structure.
Areas of focus
- air safety governance arrangements for civilian operated and military registered air systems
- assurance of the air safety governance arrangements for civilian operated and military registered air systems
- UK CAA oversight of military registered air systems
- Improved appreciation of organisation and staff responsibilities
This course is a balanced mix of group discussions, whiteboard work and PowerPoint presentations. Managed syndicate exercises afford attendees the opportunity to practice the application and evaluation of new processes and techniques.
Applicability
This course is specifically designed to help anyone who is either establishing a continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) or taking on a CAMO technical function, under COMRA structure. It is suitable for:
- continuing airworthiness managers
- CAMO technical specialists
- assurance staff
- airworthiness review staff
Prerequisites
A basic understanding of the continuing airworthiness management environment. Familiarity with aircraft maintenance system principles is desirable but not essential.
Duration
2 days
Location and contact
This course will be delivered locally to the requirement for up to 16 personnel and will be organised and administrated by your relevant safety training for error prevention (STEP) point of contact, please contact them for more details on how to request and book this course.