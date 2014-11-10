Guidance
Defence human factors training courses
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- Military Aviation Authority training courses
- 10 November 2014
- 14 July 2017, see all updates
The Defence Aviation Human Factors Training School provides human factors training at RAF Cranwell.
Details of the course aim, outline of syllabus, duration and location for:
- defence human factors facilitators course (HFFC)
- defence human factors supervisors course (HFSC)
- Human Factors and Error Management Training Requirement document has been updated and published
- Training location address updated
- Defence Human Factors course names and information has been updated
- First published.