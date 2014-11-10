  1. Home

Guidance

Defence human factors training courses

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Part of:
Military Aviation Authority training courses
Published:
10 November 2014
Last updated:
14 July 2017, see all updates

The Defence Aviation Human Factors Training School provides human factors training at RAF Cranwell.

Documents

Defence human factors facilitators course (HFFC)

HTML

Defence human factors supervisors course (HFSC)

HTML

Human Factors and Error Management Training Requirement

PDF, 279KB, 13 pages

Details

Details of the course aim, outline of syllabus, duration and location for:

  • defence human factors facilitators course (HFFC)
  • defence human factors supervisors course (HFSC)

Document information

Published: 10 November 2014

Updated: 14 July 2017

+ full page history

  1. Human Factors and Error Management Training Requirement document has been updated and published
  2. Training location address updated
  3. Defence Human Factors course names and information has been updated
  4. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Military Aviation Authority

Part of: Military Aviation Authority training courses