Accountable manager (military flying) AM(MF) course

This course provided by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA) aims to improve defence air safety.

Before applying for this course, please read the course overview. If you are eligible to apply, complete the application form via the link below and return it to dsa-maa-stts-training@mod.uk with AM(MF) as the subject title.

The closing date for applications is 8 weeks prior to the course start date and applications received after this date will not be accepted.

Once received, applications will be added to the waitlist and scrutinised approximately 7 weeks before the course.

All candidates will be notified of the outcome with successful candidates receiving joining instructions approximately 6 weeks prior to the course.

Ministry of Defence
Military Aviation Authority
Military Aviation Authority training courses