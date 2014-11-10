Form

MAA course application forms

Application forms for Military Aviation Authority (MAA) and centre of air safety training (CoAST) sponsored courses.

Details of where to send completed forms to can be found in the individual application forms.

Use the MAA course application form for the follwing courses:

  • Duty holders air safety course (DHASC)
  • Flying authorisers course (FLAC)
  • Flying supervisors course (FSC)
  • Flight safety officers course (FSOC)
  • Post crash management incident officers course (PCMIOC)
Please note that the email address for sending the completed integrity and AM(MF) course applications has changed - see current application form for details.
Ministry of Defence
Military Aviation Authority
Military Aviation Authority training courses