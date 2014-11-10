Form
MAA course application forms
Application forms for Military Aviation Authority (MAA) and centre of air safety training (CoAST) sponsored courses.
Detail
Details of where to send completed forms to can be found in the individual application forms.
Use the MAA course application form for the follwing courses:
- Duty holders air safety course (DHASC)
- Flying authorisers course (FLAC)
- Flying supervisors course (FSC)
- Flight safety officers course (FSOC)
- Post crash management incident officers course (PCMIOC)