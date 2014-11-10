Guidance
Flying supervisors course (FSC)
This Military Aviation Authority (MAA) centre of air safety training (CoAST) prepares military personnel for flying supervisory roles.
Documents
Details
Details of the course syllabus, course duration and location.
Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 14 August 2019 + show all updates
