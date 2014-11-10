Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1440: air safety training
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 1000 series: general regulations (GEN)
- 10 November 2014
- 14 July 2017, see all updates
RA covering the need for air safety and human factors training to air safety, supervisory and executive posts in defence aviation.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
- Issue 6 has been published under NAA 17/22
- Issue 5 has been published under NAA 15/13
- First published.