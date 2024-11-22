Practical skills for auditors course (PSAC)

Course aim

The overall aim of the practical skills for auditors course is to give the skills and confidence to undertake effective and value-adding audits. This is achieved by planning and undertaking a scenario-based audit, reporting and raising any subsequent findings. Findings are drafted to allow the auditee to conduct successful root cause analysis and implement effective corrective actions.

This training is a tools and techniques course with a balanced mix of group discussions, flipchart work and PowerPoint presentations. Managed syndicate exercises give you the opportunity to practise the application and evaluation of new processes and techniques.

On completion of this course, auditors will be better able to:

improve quality targets and accuracy

drive system improvements to positively enhance both safety and effectiveness

reduce exposure to risk

use their skills to enable value-adding continuous improvement

identify under performing processes

improve product safety and business value gained from audits

UK military personnel will be awarded the practical skills for auditors joint personnel administration ( JPA ) training record following successful completion of the course.

Units and duty holder organisations can directly purchase this and other safety management systems training courses. MOD users can visit the safety training for error prevention ( STEP ) defnet page for further information.

Applicability

Personnel who are required to conduct audits.

Contracted staff and overseas students who wish to attend this course will need to apply through their STEP point of contact.

Prerequisites

There are no specific prerequisites for this course.

Duration

4 days