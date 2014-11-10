Guidance

Airworthiness for military aircraft (AMAC)

This Cranfield University course provides knowledge of airworthiness organizations, policies and procedures.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
10 November 2014
Last updated
21 March 2023 — See all updates

Documents

Airworthiness for military aircraft fundamentals

HTML

Airworthiness for military aircraft practitioner

HTML

Details

Details of the course aim, outline of syllabus, entry requirements, duration and location.

This course is run at the Defence Academy Shrivenham site and delivery by Cranfield University.

This has the option of:

  • 3 day fundamentals course
  • 5 day practitioners course

Delivery Team applicants are to refer to RA 1003.

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 21 March 2023 + show all updates

  1. The AMAC-F and AMAC-P entry requirements have been updated.

  2. Airworthiness for military aircraft has been updated.

  3. First published.

Related content