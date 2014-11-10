Airworthiness for military aircraft (AMAC)
This Cranfield University course provides knowledge of airworthiness organizations, policies and procedures.
Details of the course aim, outline of syllabus, entry requirements, duration and location.
This course is run at the Defence Academy Shrivenham site and delivery by Cranfield University.
This has the option of:
- 3 day fundamentals course
- 5 day practitioners course
Delivery Team applicants are to refer to RA 1003.
