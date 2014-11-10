Military aerospace and airworthiness suite (MAAS)

Course aim

The aim of the MAAS of accredited MSc courses is to provide officers, senior non commissioned officers ( SNCOs ) and civil servants from all 3 services, with a ‘Masters’ level of understanding and appreciation of military aircraft systems and safety and airworthiness policies and procedures. The courses adopt a seminar approach, and whilst they provide an appreciation of the subject issues, they do not provide instruction in how to administer subject matter expertise at individual desk level. It is mandatory that attendees complete the course by submitting post course assignments set by Cranfield University. All courses assignment submissions will be assessed by Cranfield University academics.

Outline of syllabus

The MAAS is delivered on a part time modular basis and conforms to Cranfield University’s system of 10 credits per module. Each module will be taught by conventional means through student attendance of lectures. Students will be provided with pre-course and post course reading material. The MAAS consists of the following modules:

MAA01: aeronautical engineering 1

Provides the students with an understanding of the principles, concepts and techniques of the following military aeronautical systems: aerodynamics, propulsion, flight mechanics (performance and manoeuvres).

MAA02: aeronautical engineering 2

Provides the students with an understanding of the principles, concepts and techniques of the following military aeronautical systems: aero structures, aircraft design, flight mechanics (stability and control).

MAA03: airworthiness of military aircraft

Provides the students with an understanding of MOD airworthiness organisations, policies and procedures. The course explains the application of airworthiness to structural integrity, gas turbine engines, avionics, software and human factors. This course replaces the non-assessed airworthiness of military aircraft course ( AMAC ) as it addresses the current airworthiness behavioural need of the department.

MAA04: safety management systems in aviation

The aim of this module is to provide students with an advanced understanding of the concepts behind, and implementation of, safety management systems in aviation.

MAA05: air transport engineering: maintenance operations

Provides students with the fundamentals of the disciplines associated with the management of aircraft maintenance and engineering within today’s air transport industry.

MAA06: aircraft accident investigation and response

To educate those involved in airworthiness in the purpose and process of aircraft accident investigation and their role in dealing with findings and recommendations.

MAA07: aircraft survivability

The course will provide students with knowledge of the threat environment and vulnerabilities of aircraft systems, structures and payloads. It will then introduce the design strategies and technology used to counter such threats.

MAA08: design durability and integrity of composite aircraft structures

The course seeks to provide students with knowledge of polymer composite properties and behaviour relevant to their in-service performance durability and maintenance in aircraft structures.

MAA09: fundamentals of aircraft engine control

This course aims to give an introduction to aircraft engine control issues and systems. On completion of the course students should be able to understand both the demands of the engine and the design and performance constraints of the control system.

MAA10: gas turbine fundamentals

Provides an opportunity for students to acquire a good general understanding of the principles of gas turbine design and performance appropriate to both manufacturing and user industries.

MAA11: guided weapons

The aim of this module is to: provide a general overview of guided weapon systems and technology; introduce students to the theoretical design of guided weapon subsystems; demonstrate how these subsystems form the overall guided weapon system.

MAA12: introduction to aircraft structural crashworthiness

This module’s aim is to provide students with an understanding of the considerations necessary when designing safe and crashworthy aircraft. The main purpose is to eliminate injuries and fatalities in mild impacts and minimise them in severe but survivable impacts.

MAA13: introduction to human factors

Provide an introduction to key areas of the human psychology that underpins principles, theories and models often applied in human factors. The module assumes no previous academic background in psychology or human factors. The syllabus covers various areas of psychology, from the biological basis of human ability to cognitive and social aspects of human behaviour.

MAA14: mechanical integrity of gas turbines

This course will familiarise students with the common problems associated with the mechanical design of the gas turbine engine.

MAA15: military aircraft systems

Provides the students with an understanding of the fundamental concepts of military aircraft systems (control surfaces, engine control, fuel systems, landing gear, hydraulic systems, electrical power systems, pneumatic systems, environmental control systems, emergency systems, weapons integration).

MAA16: military avionics

The aim of this course is to provide students with an understanding of military sensor, communication and navigation avionic systems, the electronic threat to such systems and how they may be protected.

MAA17: practical reliability

Familiarises students with the reliability analysis of data from tests and service records, and methods of evaluating systems using examples from real life.

MAA18: safety assessment of aircraft systems

Aim; to familiarise students with the various approaches to the problems of assessing safety of increasingly complex aircraft systems.

