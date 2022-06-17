Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) modules
This activity helps to overcome specific challenges that CAMO Staff face and is targeted and more technical than the CAMO courses delivered by Baines Simmons.
Documents
Details
Details of the course syllabus, course duration and location.
Before applying for this activity, please contact your STEP POC for more details regarding content and funding.
Once received, requests for this activity will be scrutinised and an initial meeting to discuss options will be conducted with the requestor and contractor to understand the complexity and depth of the requirement.
A proposal from the contractor will then be supplied detailing the work and associated costs for consideration and approval from the requesting organisation.