Root cause analysis course (RCA)

Course Aim

The overall aim of this course is to give you the skills to investigate all aspects of an event to identify the underlying problem (root cause). On completion of the course, you will be able to separate it from the contributing factors and enable you to effect changes that prevent re-occurrence and result in demonstrable continuous improvement.

This training is a tools and techniques course with a balanced mix of group discussions, flipchart work and PowerPoint presentations. Managed syndicate exercises give you the opportunity to practise the application and evaluation of new processes and techniques.

On completion of this course delegates will be equipped with:

the knowledge on why it is important to identify the true root cause(s)

the ability to examine all aspects of an event, including processes, procedures, the environment, performance and any extenuating circumstances

an understanding of terminology

an overview of best practice

the skills to develop problem statements

how to select the correct tool

how to present your corrective action plan considerations when developing realistic and effective interventions

UK military personnel will be awarded the root cause analysis joint personnel administration (JPA) training record following successful completion of the course.

Units and duty holder organisations can directly purchase this and other safety management systems training courses. MOD users can visit the safety training for error prevention (STEP) defnet page for further information.

Applicability

This course is aimed at personnel with the responsibility for owning and closing non-compliances and individuals working within a quality assurance function.

Contracted staff and overseas students who wish to attend this course will need to apply through their STEP point of contact.

Prerequisites

There are no specific prerequisites for this course.

Duration

2 days

This course will be delivered locally to the requirement and will be organised and administrated by your relevant STEP point of contact, please contact them for more details on how to request and book this course.