Healthcare for UK nationals in Spain

This information is about living in Spain. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Spain.

All residents in Spain need to register to access healthcare.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Spanish national health system in one of these ways:

through entitlement to healthcare as a permanent resident if they’ve lived in Spain for 5 years

through entitlement to healthcare if they’re employed or self-employed in Spain

paying directly into the public health insurance scheme (Convenio Especial)

registering a UK-issued S1 certificate with the social security office

using a UK-issued EHIC for temporary stays

The S1 certificate entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Spanish citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Once registered for healthcare, basic state services are free, but there are some things that patients need to pay for. For example, you usually have to pay something towards prescriptions – either a reduced price or the full price.

Healthcare during the transition period

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals visiting or living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC during this time, as you did before.

If you’re living in Spain or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Spain as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

You may need to register or apply for residency. This guidance explains what you need to do in Spain depending on your circumstances.

Healthcare if you live and work in Spain

If you’re working or self-employed in Spain, you’re entitled to state healthcare on the same basis as a Spanish citizen. Your dependants are also entitled.

Register at your local health centre with your social security number. You can get a social security number from your local National Social Security Institute (TGSS) office in Spain.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll get a health insurance card. Take it with you whenever you visit a doctor.

If you’re a permanent resident

If you’ve been a resident in Spain for 5 years or more, you can apply for permanent residency. This will give you access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Spanish citizen.

Once you’re a permanent resident, you need to register for healthcare at your local INSS office. They will give you a document which you need to take to your local health centre.

If the UK pays for your healthcare, for example through an S1, you cannot register for healthcare as a permanent resident.

If you are not a permanent resident and you are not working

You can apply to join the public health insurance scheme. This is called the Convenio Especial. You pay a monthly fee to join the scheme, which gives you access to the Spanish health system.

You can apply if you’ve been registered on the ‘padrón’ (at your local town hall) for at least one year. Find out how to apply at your local health centre in Spain.

If you’ve lived in Spain for less than one year and cannot get healthcare cover, you’ll need to buy private health insurance.

If the UK pays for your healthcare, for example through an S1, you cannot join the Convenio Especial.

Healthcare during the transition period if you live and work in Spain

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

If you’re living in Spain or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Spain as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means you’ll also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

If your UK employer has sent you to Spain temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 certificate to access Spanish healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re a posted worker

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time, as you did before.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 in Spain

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Spain and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

When you get your S1 certificate, you must register it with your local social security office (INSS). This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to state healthcare on the same basis as a Spanish citizen.

How to get an S1

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from the Overseas Healthcare Services. This is part of the NHS Business Services Authority (BSA).

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 in Spain

You must register your S1 at your local INSS office.

The INSS will give you a Spanish social security number. Take this to your local healthcare centre to register.

You’ll be given a medical card which you can use when you visit a doctor.

Healthcare during the transition period if you use an S1

There is different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK S1 holders in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020 if you’re either:

someone with an exportable UK State Pension

someone with another ‘exportable benefit’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

If you’re living in Spain or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Spain as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Spain using your UK-issued S1

a UK-issued EHIC for travelling to other countries in the EU

planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK permanently you will be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.

Studying in Spain

You can apply for a student EHIC. This is different from a normal EHIC, and entitles you to cover for longer.

An EHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance. You should also have both to cover the duration of your course.

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re studying in Spain

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC during this time, as you did before.

If you started studying in Spain before the end of 2020, your student EHIC will be valid for the rest of the time you study there.