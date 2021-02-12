Register your S1 form in Spain online

If you cannot visit an INSS office in person, you can register your S1 form online instead.

Some parts of the process are either in Spanish or need to be completed in Spanish.

Before you start

You’ll need digital copies of the following documents:

your S1 form

a completed healthcare application form (only available in Spanish)

your padrón certificate

your passport

your green A4 or credit-card-sized residency certificate (‘residencia’) or new TIE card (Tarjeta de Identidad Extranjera)

If you’ve applied for your TIE card but not yet received it, you can include a copy of the confirmation that your application has been approved (resolución favorable) by the Spanish authorities.

The total size of all these files must be maximum 10MB.

You’ll also need:

an email address

a Spanish telephone number

your NIE (número de identidad de extranjero)

Register your details

The INSS website has an online registration form.

The form is in Spanish.

This version is for people who are not registered with the INSS website. If you’re already registered, you should log into your account first.

Add your personal details, including your NIE (número de identidad de extranjero) and Spanish telephone number.

You’ll also need to add the following information:

from the ‘Categoría’ dropdown, select the first option, ‘Asistencia Sanitaria’

in the text box asking to explain the reason for your request (‘Explique el motivo de su escrito, solicitud o comunicación’), write ‘Register S1 form’ in Spanish: ‘Inscripción del formulario S1.’

Upload your files

Attach all the documents listed at the start of this guide.

Make sure that the total of your attachments is no more than 10MB.

Submit your form

You’ll receive an email confirming you’ve submitted your documents.