Design Approved Organization Scheme ( DAOS ) provides an independent assessment of the competence of defence contractors and service organisations involved in the design of aircraft systems, associated equipment and airborne explosive ordnance and armament equipment.

MOD policy is to only procure from contractors who have been assessed as competent as stated in Regulatory Article ( RA ) 1005. A design organization must have a MOD sponsor (typically a DE&S PT ) who will apply on their behalf to DAOS Branch Head using DAOS form 80.

Details of the approval scheme are published in MAA Regulatory Article 5000 series.

DAOS organisations will be subject to periodic on site review, based on risk, by the DAOS branch or the CAAi ( CAA International).

The CAAi has been contracted by the MOD to undertake on site surveillance audits, for which they will levy a charge. Details of CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) charges can be provided by DSA- MAA -OA-DAOS2@mod.uk

Organisations where the scope of the approval covers ITAR , complex weapons, mission software, UK Eyes only design/PDS, will be assessed by the MAA .

The MAA is to be notified of proposed changes which could affect continued possession of the approval submitted to the DAOS Branch Head using the DAOS form 82.

Depending on the nature and magnitude of any change, the MAA may need to carry out an on site assessment before issuing a revised DAOS Certificate.

For further information please contact the DAOS team:

MAA Oversight and Approvals

DAOS

Juniper 0, Wing 1 #5004

Abbey Wood North, Bristol

BS34 8QW



Email: DSA- MAA -OA-DAOSGroup@mod.uk

