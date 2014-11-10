Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1005: contracting with competent organisations

RA covering the procurement of products and services by the MOD from organisations who have been assessed as competent.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
10 November 2014
30 May 2025 — See all updates

RA 1005: contracting with competent organisations

Ref: Issue 10

PDF, 153 KB, 6 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 10 has been published under NAA 25/23.

  2. Issue 9 has been published under NAA 21/40

  3. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 18/03.

  4. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 18/02.

  5. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 16/26.

  6. Issue 5 been published under NAA 15/39. The title has also been changed to contracting with competent organisations.

  7. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 15/13

  8. First published.

