Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5810: military type certificate (MTC) (MRP 21 Subpart B)
RA covering the route to certification of UK military registered air systems and responsibilities of the MTC holder.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published 25 August 2016
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
