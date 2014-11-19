The Contractor Flying Approved Organizations Scheme (CFAOS) is the mechanism by which competence of defence contractor flying organisations is assured in accordance with Regulatory Article ( RA ) 1028.

A defence contractor flying organisations should be an approved organisation in accordance with RA 2501.

Please note: any specimen documents prepared by the MAA are for the guidance of those organisations applying for the Contractor Flying Approved Organizations Scheme (CFAOS). It is the applicant organisations responsibility to ensure evidence submitted in support of their application is to the latest MAA Regulatory Publication.

For further information please contact the CFAOS team:

MAA Oversight and Approvals

CFAOS

Juniper 0 # 5004

Abbey Wood North

BRISTOL

BS34 8QW



Email: DSA- MAA -OA-CFAOS-Group@mod.uk

