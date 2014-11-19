Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) approval: supporting documentation

Supporting documentation for military aviation duty holders who shall execute their responsibilities for the continuing airworthiness of their military air systems through a Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization ( CAMO ) in accordance with Regulatory Article ( RA ) 1016.

CAMO regulations are detailed in the RA 4900 series, with the activities of a CAMO defined in RA 4947.

For further information please contact the Continuing Airworthiness Team ( CAw Team ):

MAA Oversight and Approvals

CAw Team

Juniper 0, Wing #5004

Abbey Wood North

Bristol

BS34 8QW



Email: DSA-MAA-OA-CAWGroup@mod.uk