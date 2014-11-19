Guidance

Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) approval: supporting documentation

Information for military aviation duty holders regarding their continuing airworthiness of their military air systems responsibilities.

Last updated 1 November 2018 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

CAMO application process

CAMO form 2: application for MRP part M approval

CAMO compliance check list

Guidance for CAMO application

Military anybodys CAME

Supporting documentation for military aviation duty holders who shall execute their responsibilities for the continuing airworthiness of their military air systems through a Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) in accordance with Regulatory Article (RA) 1016.

CAMO regulations are detailed in the RA 4900 series, with the activities of a CAMO defined in RA 4947.

For further information please contact the Continuing Airworthiness Team (CAw Team):

MAA Oversight and Approvals
CAw Team
Juniper 0, Wing #5004
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8QW

Email: DSA-MAA-OA-CAWGroup@mod.uk

  1. Link to form 2 updated.
  2. A new CAMO Approval Application Form and a CAMO Corrective Action Report (CAR) template has been published
  3. First published.