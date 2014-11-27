Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4941: application, MRP Part M Sub Part G

RA covering application to the MAA for continuing airworthiness management organization (CAMO) approval.

RA 4941: application, MRP Part M Sub Part G

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 69.4KB, 2 pages

Form 2: Application for MRP part M approval

MS Word Document, 50.9KB

Form 2: Application for MRP part M approval (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 40.3KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

