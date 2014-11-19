  1. Home

Guidance

Air Traffic Management (ATM) Approved Organization Scheme (AAOS)

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Part of:
Military Aviation Authority approvals
First published:
19 November 2014
Last updated:
17 March 2017, see all updates

Information for any civilian organisation wishing to undertake the provision of ATM equipment.

Documents

Air Traffic Management (ATM) Approved Organization Scheme (AAOS): guidance

HTML

Details

Guidance on the Air Traffic Management (ATM) Approved Organization Scheme (AAOS) which is the mechanism by which competence of any civilian organisation is assured in accordance with MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP)

A list of Approved Organisations within the scheme can be found here.

For further information please contact the AAOS team:

MAA Oversight and Approvals
AAOS
Juniper 0, Wing #5004
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8QW

Email: DSA-MAA-AAOS-Multiuser@mod.uk

Document information

Published: 19 November 2014

Updated: 17 March 2017

+ full page history

  1. link added to the list of MAA approved organisations
  2. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Military Aviation Authority

Part of: Military Aviation Authority approvals