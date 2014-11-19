Guidance
Air Traffic Management (ATM) Approved Organization Scheme (AAOS)
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- Military Aviation Authority approvals
- 19 November 2014
- 17 March 2017, see all updates
Information for any civilian organisation wishing to undertake the provision of ATM equipment.
Details
Guidance on the Air Traffic Management (ATM) Approved Organization Scheme (AAOS) which is the mechanism by which competence of any civilian organisation is assured in accordance with MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP)
A list of Approved Organisations within the scheme can be found here.
For further information please contact the AAOS team:
MAA Oversight and Approvals
AAOS
Juniper 0, Wing #5004
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8QW
