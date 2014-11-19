The Maintenance Approved Organization Scheme ( MAOS ) is a means by which the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) can assess the competency of organisations wishing to provide continuing airworthiness support services for military registered aircraft.

It is MOD policy that all air domain platform and equipment project teams and front line commands (FLCs), where possible, contract for continuing airworthiness activities with organisations that are approved under the MAOS scheme. Details of the approval scheme are published in the Regulatory Article ( RA ) 4800 series, known as Military Aviation Authority Regulatory Publication part 145.

Please note: there is currently a limited mandated scope for the requirement for MRP part 145 approval. This limited scope is described in RA 1005.

For further information please contact the Continuing Airworthiness Team ( CAw Team ):

MAA Oversight and Approvals

CAw Team

Juniper 0, Wing 1 #5004

Abbey Wood North, Bristol

BS34 8QW

