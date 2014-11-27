Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4803: application for approval (MRP 145.A.15), approved maintenance organisations (AMOs) only

RA covering the application for issue or variation of an MRP Part 145 approval.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 4803: application for approval (MRP 145.A.15), approved maintenance organizations (AMOs) only

Ref: Issue 4 PDF, 47.5KB, 2 pages

Form 2: Application for MRP part 145 approval

MS Word Document, 44.8KB

Form 2: Application for MRP part 145 approval (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 72.8KB, 7 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

