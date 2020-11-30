Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5815: instructions for sustaining type airworthiness

RA covering Instructions for Sustaining Type Airworthiness which need to be provided and amended through-life of the Air System.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
30 November 2020
Last updated
13 December 2021 — See all updates

RA 5815: instructions for sustaining type airworthiness

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 117 KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Last updated 13 December 2021 + show all updates

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 21/73.

  2. First published.

