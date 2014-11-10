Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1028: contractor flying approved organization scheme

RA covering the responsibilities of a contractor flying organisation.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
10 November 2014
30 September 2024

RA 1028: contractor flying approved organization scheme

Ref: Issue 5

MAA CFAOS form 2: application for CFAOS approval

Ref: Version 4

MAA CFAOS form 2: application for CFAOS approval (open format)

Ref: Version 4. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above.

MAA CFAOS form 2: Additional Section 11

Ref: Version 1

MAA CFAOS form 2: Additional Section 11 (open format)

Ref: Version 1. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above.

MAA CFAOS form 4: management personnel

Ref: Version 3

MAA CFAOS form 4: management personnel (open format)

Ref: Version 3. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above.

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 10 November 2014
30 September 2024

  1. Version 4 of MAA CFAOS Form 2 and Version 1 MAA CFAOS Form 2 Additional Section 11 have been published under NAA 24/43.

  2. Issue 5 - See NAA 24/07, MAA CFAOS form 2: application for CFAOS approval version 3 and MAA CFAOS form 4: management personnel version 3 have been published.

  3. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 20/34.

  4. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/27.

  5. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 17/04.

  6. First published.

