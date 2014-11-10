Regulatory Article (RA) 1028: contractor flying approved organization scheme
RA covering the responsibilities of a contractor flying organisation.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Updates to this page
Last updated 30 September 2024
Version 4 of MAA CFAOS Form 2 and Version 1 MAA CFAOS Form 2 Additional Section 11 have been published under NAA 24/43.
Issue 5 - See NAA 24/07, MAA CFAOS form 2: application for CFAOS approval version 3 and MAA CFAOS form 4: management personnel version 3 have been published.
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 20/34.
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/27.
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 17/04.
First published.