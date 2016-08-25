Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5850: military design approved organization (MRP 21 Subpart J)

RA covering the responsibilities and privileges of the holder of military design organization approval.

Published 25 August 2016
Last updated 31 October 2018 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 5850: military design approved organization (MRP 21 Subpart J)

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 357KB, 24 pages

Form 4: management personnel

MS Word Document, 30.2KB

Form 4: management personnel (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 22.1KB, 2 pages

Form 80: Application for design approved organization scheme (DAOS) approval

MS Word Document, 43.9KB

Form 80: Application for design approved organization scheme (DAOS) approval (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 43.5KB, 5 pages

Form 82: Application for changes to design approved organization scheme (DAOS) approval

MS Word Document, 37.8KB

Form 82: Application for changes to design approved organization scheme (DAOS) approval (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 24.9KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Form 4: management personnel, form 80: application for DAOS approval and form 82: application for changes to DAOS approval published.
  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/13.
  3. First published.