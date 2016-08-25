Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5850: military design approved organization (MRP 21 Subpart J)
RA covering the responsibilities and privileges of the holder of military design organization approval.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
